“Straight Talk” with Edwina and Rhesa: Trauma

Trauma can be defined as anything that a person experiences that is deeply distressing or disturbing and causes a physical, psychological or emotional reaction that disrupts the ability to function in day-to-day life. This is because traumatic events threaten a person’s physical, emotional, or psychological safety, and often compromise a person’s life or bodily integrity. When a number of traumatic events are experienced, we refer to this as complex trauma. Complex trauma is more difficult to treat, and often takes longer to sort through because it’s compounded and depends on the severity of the event and one’s proximity to it. It may also depend on who was involved (e.g. someone trusted versus a total stranger).

According to SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration), 61% of all men and 51% of all women report being exposed to at least one traumatic event in their lifetime. Additionally, 25% of children in the Untied State will witness or experience a traumatic event before the age of 4. The National Trauma Institute estimates that physical trauma is the #1 cause of death for those ages 1 to 46. It’s that devastating.

Some examples of trauma include physical, sexual or psychological abuse and neglect, family or community violence, natural disasters or acts of terrorism, sudden or violent loss of a loved one, serious accidents including vehicle crashes, gunshot wounds or other injuries from weapons, ramifications of substance use, and deployment.

Edwina and Rhesa lend great advice to anyone suffering from a form of trauma. First and foremost, don’t try to navigate this alone. Talk to someone you trust. Get professional help from a therapist who specializes in treating trauma. The Hooko LLC Counseling Center provides services for these types of situations. Often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances.

If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact the office at 808-375-7712 or visit online at www.hookollc.com.