Straight Talk w/ Rhesa and Edwina: Honoring Yourself Through Self-Care

During this time of the year, many people celebrate Valentine’s Day, and do things to demonstrate their love for one another. In a world that commercializes and capitalizes on this day, it’s easy to get caught up in the societal explanation of love, including looking for external factors that tell us we are loved. Unfortunately, this often means we don’t take time to really focus on developing a deep love and respect for ourselves. Not in narcissistic type of way, but in a way that truly honors who we are. In order to do this, we need to practice self-care and preservation, or investing in ourselves so that we can become the best version of ourselves that is possible. In that way we preserve what is good and true about ourselves.

Self-care is any activity that we deliberately do to take care of our mental, emotional, and physical health. It is distinctly different from indulging in what makes us feel good, as the idea is to move us towards health and wholeness and being the best versions of ourselves. Self-care is a $10 billion dollar a year industry. For as a great an industry as this is, according to the National Institutes of Health, only 6.6% of Americans 25 years or older engage in self-care each day.

For more information visit www.hookollc.com