Straight Talk: New Values for a New Year

Most people are familiar with the idea of making resolutions for the new year. However, research has been increasingly showing us that this doesn’t actually work. This is because it’s almost impossible to set goals without first anchoring them in the values that are important in your life.

Today’s “Straight Talk” with therapists Rhesa Kaulia and Edwina Reyes from Ho’okō Counseling Center explores the role of values in our process of personal change and improvement.

Values do not take on the idea of “I should do something,” as new year’s resolutions boast. Instead, values are guideposts (or a person’s principles or standards of behavior) for the way a person determines to live his or her life. This takes on a much more substantive commitment, than simply declaring a resolution that carries no weight in one’s life.

