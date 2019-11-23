Straight Talk: Navigating Discipline for Children

In this edition of Straight Talk with Rhesa and Edwina, we talk about disciplining your child.

Discipline is the practice of training people to abide by rules or a code of conduct. It is rooted in meanings of learning and teaching. With children it is the process of teaching them what behaviors are acceptable versus unacceptable. The word discipline, however, connotes something negative, and is often associated with punishment. But discipline in its purest form is really about educating children and providing enough information and scaffolding, for them to make better choices. Ultimately, we want to raise children who are functionally independent and who can effectively regulate themselves and their behavior.

Edwina explains the styles of parenting.

“There are three styles of parenting: authoritative, authoritarian and permissive. The authoritative parent has clear expectations and consequences, is firm yet can be flexible, and values the relationship with their child. It is the most effective form of parenting.

The authoritarian parent may have clear expectations but is more rigid & task oriented. A permissive parent provides little discipline and is often seen as the parent whose child walks all over them or is more of a friend than a parent.”

