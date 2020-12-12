Straight Talk- Making Holiday Adjustments

Honolulu (KHON2) – Since the holiday season is dramatically different due to the realities of COVID, we got some straight talk about making healthy adjustments.

“Given the inception of the COVID pandemic, people’s lives and plans have been in a state of flux for almost a year. This holiday season is no exception,” says President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “Some people have been canceling their travel plans due to health and safety concerns, and quarantine/testing issues. Others have been postponing or limiting their fellowship or gatherings. Employers have canceled holiday parties or events, and many normal holiday routines, like in-person Black Friday shopping, have been dramatically adjusted. On the other hand, for some, there have been minimal adjustments that have been made this holiday season.”

Vice-President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes adds, “According to Gallup polls, 28% of Americans are spending much less money on Christmas this year. Last year, the average was $942, whereas this year the average is $805. Additionally, the U.S. News Report identified that 70% of Americans are unlikely to travel for the upcoming holidays due to concerns with the unresolved nature of the pandemic. Forbes noted that 71% of Americans say the holidays cause them stress, and 92% believe the holidays are a time to be thankful for friends and family, but 1 in 5 confess they focus more on material gain during this season than spending time with those loved ones.”

Rhesa and Edwina recommend that families focus on what they have as opposed to what they don’t have.

“One of the ways to do this is to look for ways to stay present in the moment. This means that instead of considering past or future practices, that families relish in what is current and what they can or are doing today,” explains Rhesa. “This can include making it a point to intentionally enjoy activities they do choose to do, and may also involve reassessing and making adjustments to what they choose to engage in, or how they choose to allocate precious time. Many people have been identifying the value of spending time with loved ones and not taking that for granted.”

To keep the holiday spirit alive, families can create new holiday projects (e.g., adopting a family in need, making their own Christmas ornaments or cards or gifts), keeping things festive (e.g., decorate the home, play holiday or upbeat music, make traditional food like hot chocolate or gingerbread cookies), connect with friends or family via Zoom or Skype or Face Time, limiting the amount that is spent on buying gifts (which forces people to get creative & to really consider what they are purchasing for someone else).

Contact a professional to discuss the way making holiday adjustments have affected you and your ‘ohana. Hooko also provides services for these types of situations. Often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact 808-375-7712 or visit www.hookollc.com

