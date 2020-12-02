Straight Talk: Dealing with Job Loss During this Season

So many Americans and local people alike have experienced being furloughed or job loss since the start of the pandemic. In the clinical world, there is an overall increase in depressive and anxiety types of symptoms, as well as a pervasive sense of hopelessness. Many are worried about the future, how they will provide for their families or get medical insurance. At the same time, there are some folks who have been collecting unemployment and do not feel the effects of the changes to their employment as much as those who have actually lost their jobs.

According to One Medical, nearly 60 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic. Similarly, according to the Pew Research Center, 1 in 4 adults have had trouble paying their bills since the outbreak and 25% of adults in the U.S. say the or someone in their household was laid off or lost their job. Of those who lost their jobs, nearly ½ are still unemployed, 1/3 returned to their job, and 15% are in a different job. Many employees have had to take pay cuts due to the pandemic.

President and Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia and Vice-President and Co-Founder Edwina Reyes from Ho`oko LLC provide some practical steps to take while navigating job loss.

First and foremost, it’s important for folks to focus on what they have control over, for example, your attitude towards the situation. Also, allow yourself time to grieve the life you once knew is gone & may never be the same again. However, different doesn’t have to mean bad; it could mean new opportunity. Maintain a daily routine which includes exercise and mindfulness (being in the moment). Staying on a regular schedule will help to stave on excessive time on one’s hands in which they start ruminating on the loss. Ask for help if needed; don’t try to go at it alone.

A person could also use this time to prepare to reenter the job market. Consider using this time to update your resume and cover letter. Conduct a job search, though limit the amount of time spent on this so as not to overwhelm yourself. Use services like a staffing agency to assist you. Consider geographic relocation. Explore returning to school to enhance your knowledge and skills.

If an individual would like to discuss these ideas further, contact a professional to explore ways to successfully navigate job loss during this time. The Ho`oko Counseling Center also provides services for these types of situations. Often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact their office at 808-375-7712 or visit them online at www.hookollc.com.