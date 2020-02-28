Storybook Entertainment Face Paints Living808 Team

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our 5th Birthday celebration, Living808 invited on popular characters and face painters from Storybook Entertainment.

Storybook has been in business for 7 years and it specializes in character entertainment, offering over 270 very high quality princesses, superheroes, mermaids, fairies and more.

They also offer face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists and many other birthday party standards, along with requests for entertainment such as stilt walkers, jugglers, and acrobats which has allowed Storybook to branch off in to many other creative areas.

Living808 Hosts John Veneri, Tannya Joaquin, and Mikey Monis were transformed during the show with live face painting.

“Most clients have a particular theme for their event and we can cater to what they envision to match their theme,” says Others just prefer we come loaded with options of all types designs. We recently upgraded to our modern portable workstations and iPad displays so set up is a breeze and the kids can swipe through our many designs in order to find one they love.

Princesses and superheroes are steadily the most popular characters for parties, but in certain seasons, Storybook Entertainment will we also offer a variety of bunnies to help hide Easter eggs, fairies to top off spring events and Santa and elves during the holiday season.

They even have an entire Christmas Division of Storybook called http://HawaiiSantas.com

“This kind of business has to be something that’s driven by heart,” says Storybook Entertainment Owner Casey Fortuno. “20 hours of everyday is devoted to maintaining what it takes to keep us running at such a high quality. There are many companies out there that don’t go through a vetting process when hiring and buy cheap costumes looking to make easy money, but that is not what we are about. We are dedicated to having a professional team that takes pride in what they do and an in house staff that maintains what we work so hard to create.”

Website: WWW.STORYBOOKHAWAII.COM