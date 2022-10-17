October is “Stop the Ant, Spot the Ant Month” in Hawaii. This is a time for all residents to join in and help protect Hawai‘i from harmful new ant species. Last year, residents found several new infestations of little fire ants, (LFA) all of which are on their way towards eradication. Now members of the Hawaii Ant Lab are asking for the publics help.

You can contact a HAL Extension Specialist and request a free ant collection kit at stoptheant.org. You can also report stinging ants to the statewide pest hotline by either calling 643PEST (7378) or online at 643pest.org.