STEAM Day Free Family Fun at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Honolulu (KHON2) – Learn about careers in technology and aviation at STEAM Day 2020, a free day of family fun presented by Hawaii Technology Academy and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum On Saturday, February 22nd.

Hawaii Technology Academy and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will showcase over 40 hands-on games and activities to introduce keiki and youth to the many career pathways provided by aviation.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Have hands on experiences including riveting, coding, robotics, flight lab simulators, astrophotography, nose art and more! Families will receive a passport of all the different activities available when they arrive – every child will be able to move through the games and activities at their own pace, soaking it all in and exploring the wonderful world of flight.

Pearl Harbor is located on an active military base. Visitors with base access are welcome to drive onto Ford Island and park. Visitors without base access can park for free at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and take the complimentary shuttle bus to Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. The shuttle bus is free and runs every 15 minutes between the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites. The Museum is the second stop on the bus, after the Battleship Missouri. Once you arrive, kamaaina and military should mention “STEAM Day 2020” to redeem their free access. Be prepared to show your license or military ID.

HTA hosted this event last year for the very first time and it was so popular, the decision was made to expand locations to accommodate all the families who want to attend!

Both HTA and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum are always looking for ways to engage with local families and encourage Hawaii’s youth to explore STEAM extracurriculars, which may one day lead to a lucrative Hawaii-based job.

Hosting this event together seemed like a natural step in the continuation of their commitment to nurture our youth and provide opportunities for them to be exposed to fun STEAM activities.

Website: http://Pearlharboraviationmuseum.org