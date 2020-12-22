Staycation ideas at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei

Embassy Suites by Hilton is now on the West side of Oahu. This wonderful new place to stay is part of Hilton’s portfolio with seventeen brands. A full service brand that caters to both leisure and business travelers and provides an upscale hotel experience.

At every Embassy Suites by Hilton, guests will receive comfortable suite accommodations, free made-to-order breakfast daily…that features cooked-to-order omelets, yogurt, and local favorites such as kona coffee, Portuguese sausage, fresh pineapple, and passion orange guava juice…complimentary Evening Reception with snacks and drinks, free access to Embassy Fitness Centers 24/7, and free access to Embassy Business LinkTM Business Centers 24/7.

We spoke to General Manager Reid Yoshida about how they are keeping guests safe during the pandemic.

“Hilton CleanStay is Hilton’s new industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in properties around the world. Our elevated processed and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help our hotel guests enjoy and even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. On June 15th, the Embassy Suites Kapolei has implemented this program.”

And Nicole Nagashima, Director of Sales gave us the rundown on the amenities.

“Today, our guests still enjoy our Embassy Suites by Hilton features. Free made-to-order breakfast daily is now served in a takeaway box, our Fitness Center has modified hours and closes twice a week for additional cleaning, our Business Center is still available 24/7 and now features social distancing between work stations. Guests are welcomed to the property by our Guest Service Agents from behind protective barriers; all associates are required to wear protective face masks as part of their uniform and guests are required to wear masks while in public areas. Guests also have the power to choose how they would like to have their guest suite serviced by Housekeeping with our Opt-In Program; this allows guests to schedule full housekeeping service based on their need and comfort level. Our hotel guests still have access to our outdoor pool deck with hot tub, waterfall, and water bubblers daily from 10AM-7PM now with a maximum of 10 people at any given time. As soon as we upgrade our Oahu Island Recovery Plan Tier 4, we will hopefully see a modififed version of our Evening Reception return. On-property we do have our Sprig’s Grille Restaurant serving nightly dinner from 5PM-9PM, which is also open to our Kama’aina for both dine-in and takeout service. Hotel guests also have the option for In-Room dining for dinner as well for even more convenience. Our hotel team is doing our best to provide our guests.”

And for the Kama’aina staycationers, there’s discounted room rates with half off parking rates and so many other deals.

For more information visit www.oahukapolei.embassysuitesbyhilton.com