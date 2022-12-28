Honolulu (KHON2) – Both Rock-A-Hula and the Star of Honolulu will be hosting exciting events to help ring in the new year.

Located at the Royal Hawaiian Center, Rock-A-Hula has become the largest Hawaiian show in Waikiki, which includes the largest cast, tribute artists, Hawaii artists, Tahitian, hula, fire knife dancers and the Rock-A-Hula band.

“On New Year’s eve, we offer a special second show. There are 3 options to countdown to the New Year, all come with New Year’s Eve party favors, our Rock-A-Hula show, and fireworks visual effects on a giant screen. You can also meet the cast at the meet & greet, post show,” Becky Newbold, General Manager and Entertainment Director, Rock-A-Hula.

In addition to the Rock-A-Hula show, Hawaii residents can take a trip on the Star of Honolulu for their “Whale Watching” experience.

“We are Hawaii’s largest sight-seeing and dinner cruise vessel, the Star of Honolulu has four walk-around decks, a spacious 60-foot-high observation deck, and three types of stabilizers. She was specifically built for Hawaiian waters to provide a comfortable experience. We also have an expert crew of certified Naturalists who share fascinating insights on Humpback whales and Hawaii’s marine life through live narration, educational displays and handouts,” says Captain Wade Matsueda, Chief Captain, Star of Honolulu.

Those looking to learn more about Rock-A-Hula and the cruises aboard the Star of Honolulu, can do so via their respected websites.

Rock-A-Hula:

www.rockahulahawaii.com

Star of Honolulu:

www.starofhonolulu.com