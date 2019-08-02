Star Events presents Career Expo 2019

Star Events presents the Career Expo at the Blaisedell today thru 3pm. Attendees can maximize their time and effort and they have the opportunity to learn about companies from many industries and can make valuable connections with potential employers, all under one roof.

Many employers will be conducting onsite interviews. Depending upon how well the interview goes, you may receive a job offer that same day.

Attending the fair gives you the chance to formally introduce yourself to the employer, ask questions, and create a great first impression with recruiters. This is your opportunity to check out the company and the people who work there. Don’t hesitate to ask questions about company culture, opportunities for growth, or the day to day operation.”

You have the chance to speak with countless recruiters, which allows you to practice your elevator speech and work through the nervousness, ultimately building your confidence when speaking with potential employers. Career Expo will be packed with a variety of companies at the Career Expo.

Our Feature Employers this year are the Navy Region & Naval Facilities. Both are recruiting Federal Jobs such as Security Guards, Craft and Trades just to name a few. We will also have other businesses such as hotels, retailers, restaurants, banks & even the city and county Honolulu Police Department looking for police officers and the Honolulu Ocean Safety looking for lifeguards.