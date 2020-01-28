Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi Hendrix at Blue Note

Marian Diop grew up in Kailua and was homeschooled until she attended college at University of Hawaii. There she achieved her undergraduate degree in American history and her MBA from Shidler College of Business. She went on to a rewarding career in business coaching and consulting. However, it wasn’t until 2010 that her creative side was finally able to emerge through photography. Her love of fine art started when she was a child and visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. It was there that she knew she wanted to create beautiful art of people.

She has been developing her photography skills both locally and nationally and creates legacy portraits for at the Butler and Badou photo studio. It is her firm belief that the most important piece of art is of the ones you love the most, your family. She also knows that children who grow up surrounded by family pictures feel more confident and connected. Her mission is to make every house a home with family portraits.