Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi Hendrix at Blue Note

World-renowned guitarist Stanley Jordan has developed a new live show called “Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi.” This is a tribute show, but it’s not pure imitation. Instead, Stanley builds on Jimi’s legacy in a creative way. As Stanley explains it, “This is my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today. By re-imagining his music and channeling his persona I try to bring that fantasy to life.” Joining Stanley is renowned bassist Gary Kelly and drummer Kenwood Dennard.
BLUE NOTE HAWAII
Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi Hendrix
January 27
Tickets: Premium $45, Loge $35, Bar $25
Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.
Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.
Website: www.bluenotehawaii.com and www.stanleyjordan.com