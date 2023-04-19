We are jumping into spring wedding season at Bloomindale’s! The store is a one-stop-shop for wedding needs! They have incredible tablescapes that feature crystal, Fine China, and other fine unique luxury items for setting an elegant dinner table for the occasion. Lieu Tran, the General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, joined Kelly to talk about all they have to offer!

Tran shared, “Whether you need to find a special bridal party gift or a gift for the lucky couple make Bloomingdale’s is your destination. One of the services offered is ‘Scent your wedding’. You can visit the Jo Malone counter and find the perfect scents to complement your wedding style.”

Makeup and hair services for the big day can also be arranged, and they have gorgeous gowns for any occasion.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814