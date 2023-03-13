The 3rd Annual Collectors show goes down this Saturday March 18th from 9am-5pm at Dave & Buster’s Paina Room. Jon Ching from Marketing and host Tia Morales joined John Veneri on the Living808 set with details for the show.

“It’s free for all ages, this is kinda our way to give back to the community. I wanted to create a event that is family friendly. So like my brothers and I growing up we can experience one of these collectors shows and not pay a cover fee. Actually Tia will be giving away for the first 200 people a $5 powercard and we also got prize giveaway’s from best of the best in sportscard in Pearl City. So it’s a win-win situation.”

Jon added, “Some of my fondest moments growing up was going the the card/comic shop after church and getting a comic or get a pack of cards, and then opening up that pack with my brother and hopefully get players that we liked, or trade cards with other friends for players they liked. The best feeling is opening a pack and hitting a big card, I guess it’s like hitting a jackpot on the slot machine. Also my nephews are totally into Pokémon so I like seeing their faces as they open up Pokémon packs.”

For more information, call 808-589-2215.