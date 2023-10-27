Honolulu (KHON2) – Malama Mentors, a program by Common Grace, joins Living808 to showcase its immense dedication to the keiki of our local community. The program’s impact goes beyond test scores and academic results, as it focuses on something even more profound: heart, smiles, laughter, and enduring relationships.

The mentors of the program are driven by an unwavering commitment. As one mentor poignantly shared, the longing to provide the love, encouragement, and friendship she once missed during her childhood fuels her dedication. The stories shared in the interview brought to light the transformative journey of mentorship. Children who felt unsupported and unseen found their beacon of hope, love, and encouragement through the mentors.

Common Grace, with more than two decades of mentoring experience, found its inspiration after the tragic Columbine shooting in 1999. The program’s aim? To foster relationships, trust, and security amongst Hawaii’s youth. By connecting children with compassionate mentors, they ensure that every child feels loved, recognized, and valued.

For those eager to make a difference, there are numerous ways to get involved:

Become a Mentor: Experience firsthand the power of transforming a young life. Attend the Gala: Scheduled for November 17th at the Pearl Country Club, this flagship event is a chance to meet with mentors and mentees, enjoy delightful cuisine, and participate in a silent auction (open to the public from November 1st).

For more information on Malama Mentors or how you can contribute to their noble cause, visit their website at commongrace.org.

Remember, sometimes, the best gift you can give is your time, attention, and compassion. As one representative aptly put it, “if you think about being a mentor to a child in your neighborhood or in your extended family, that would be the best thing of all.”

Let’s join hands in creating a brighter, more supportive future for our keiki!