SportStan Offers A Variety of Apparel and Equipment to Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local sporting good and apparel business SportStan is providing Hawaii residents and athletes with the latest in baseball equipment and clothing at Waipio Industrial.

“ We have grown to be Hawaii’s leading dealer for Easton Sports, Wilson/DeMarini, Worth and Combat Sports, specializing in baseball and softball equipment. We retail everything from bats and balls to training aids and field equipment,” says Stan Mahelona, Owner of SportStan.

According to Mahelona, SportStan offers more than a retail shop for customers, but assistance to the Hawaii’s community.

Mahelona says, “ We provide Yearly Scholarships to the Hawaii Softball Foundation, Donations and money to Hawaii Vet Projects at Barber’s Point Donations to High School Teams, Contribute to Thanksgiving Meals to Rice Collections for The Hawaii Food Bank and Helping Hands Hawaii We through Our Family and Friends one Year gave 3000lbs of rice. We also donated over 900 pairs of socks to PACT Parent and Children Together and also Gave Funds to support Kids to go to Baseball and Softball Camp in the mainland.”

Those looking to shop at SportStan are encouraged to visit them at their Waipio store.

Waipio Industrial:

94-547 Ukeʻe Street #302/303,

Waipahu, HI 96797

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday

Open: 3:30 PM – Close: 7:30 PM

Closed Thursday

Saturday: 8 AM to 5 PM

Sunday: 8 AM to 4 PM