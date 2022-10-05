It is a new Halloween experience where ‘haunted house’ meets ‘escape room’, and Kelly went to get a sneak peak. She talked to one of the demons who will be scaring in Honolulu through October to learn all of the info!

“I decided to create the Trial of Fears to bring together friends and family to bond under conditions of terror. The family that screams together stays together. It is an interactive haunted experience. Think escape room meets haunted house. Victims must face their deepest fears while completing three terror-inducing challenges. We are also partnered with the Food Bank of Hawaii and Goodwill. I am a demon, but I’m a demon with a heart.”

You can find tickets online at trialoffearshi.com, or they are accepting walkups at 3015 Koapaka Street, Honolulu.