Honolulu (KHON2) – Get ready for a spooktacular start to the Halloween season with the Hoa Ho’olaule’a event at the Waikīkī Aquarium! This family-friendly extravaganza promises a day of fun, education, and glowing surprises for all ages.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14th. The festivities kick off with a free annual members meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the Aquarium classroom. Then afterward, at 5 p.m., the main event begins, and admission is required.

The Hoa Ho’olaule’a has something for everyone. Dive into the “boo-lympics,” featuring a medley of exciting games. Get up close and personal with critter encounters and live exhibit demonstrations. Explore partner booths with hands-on educational activities. Don’t forget the little ones! Keiki can join in a Halloween contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Hungry? Local vendors like Simply Ono, Ono Kettle Pop, Banan, and Local Poke Bowl will be serving up delicious treats and drinks to keep you energized throughout the event.

For Friends of Waikīkī Aquarium (FOWA) members, adult tickets are $15, and children aged 4-12 are $5. Non-members can join the fun for $20 per adult and $10 per child aged 4-12. Children aged 3 and under can enjoy the event for free. To secure your spot, it’s recommend pre-registering for tickets, which can be conveniently purchased online at fowaquarium.org or at the Aquarium front desk.