Each edition of Spoiler Alert will highlight some of Hollywood’s top movie projects along with “need to know” tips to keep in mind. From the latest Marvel film to your favorite on-screen couples and more, Spoiler Alert will have you at the edge of your seat in anticipation.

“For someone who has played Gran Turismo, I really loved how this film incorporated the feel of playing the game – I wasn’t exactly expecting that and it was a smart and very pleasant surprise that really added quality for me. I find it really interesting that in the film, Danny tells the Nissan executives that they are missing out on a certain demographic of car enthusiasts, the gamers who love car racing games… to your earlier point that it feels like an infomercial, this is exactly what this film going for an audience that has a passion for Gran Turismo, PlayStation, auto racing, and a storyline that is inspired by actual events,” says Kiyra Lynn, Host of Hollywood First Look.

The film is based on the career of Jann Mardenborough, who performed the stunts for Archie Madekwe who portrayed him. In the film, Mardenborough gave permission for the filmmakers to include his 2015 horror crash in the film, which unfortunately killed one person. He told the filmmakers it “would have been a dis-service for the audience for that not to be in there.”

“I love a film that really motivates and inspires the audience. So, this movie was great for me. one thing I wasn’t too big of a fan of was the in-your-face PlayStation promo in the beginning half of the film, to me it felt like Sony really wanted its viewers to buy a PlayStation and play their games, but at the same time I got it,” says Mikey Monis, Host of Living808.

Gran Turismo is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theaters.