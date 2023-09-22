Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

Each edition of Spoiler Alert will highlight some of Hollywood’s top movie projects along with “need to know” tips to keep in mind. From the latest Marvel film to your favorite on-screen couples and more, Spoiler Alert will have you at the edge of your seat in anticipation.

Based on the popular novel by Christie Agatha, A Haunting in Venice follows novelist Ariadne Oliver convinces Poirot to attend a séance at the palazzo of opera singer Rowena Drake and help expose medium Joyce Reynolds as a fraud. Rowena has hired Joyce to help her commune with her daughter Alicia, who committed suicide one year earlier after her fiancé, chef Maxime Gerard, broke off their engagement.

“I want to say that I usually don’t like scary movies but this film was really good and I recommend it. Not only is this film a murder mystery, but it also has a supernatural element to it which takes the film’s storyline to another level. I went into this movie expecting it to be a good mystery movie and I walked out with something much more. Kenneth Barnagh and writer Michael Green did an amazing job with the writing and the cinematography was really well done,,” says Mikey Monis, Host of Living808.

“A lot of people are angry about it not being a “horror” movie but I do wanna remind everyone that Agatha Christie was a mystery author…in which the film is based on her novel Hallowe’en Party,” says Kiyralynn, Host and Producer of Hollywood First Look.

A Haunting in Venice is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theatres.

Kiyra Lynn:

Website: www.hollywoodfirstlook.com

Social Media: @Kiyralynn