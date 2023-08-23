Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

The hit box office film, Barbie has been receiving great reviews, but here’s what you need to know if you plan on taking your family:

1. The Film is rated PG-13:

– The film does have “brief languages” that some adults might find unsuitable for kids.

– There is a hit in the film, however most “fight scenes” are of a goofy nature.

2. The Film mentions gender politics, feminism and double-standards.

3. The Movie and the Soundtrack is star-studded.

“My overall tip is just to go and watch the film and see it for yourself. Greta Gerwig says ‘if you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you don’t love Barbie, this movie is for you.’ There’s something for everyone in this film and I feel it’s appropriate for all ages,” says Kiyra Lynn, Host of Hollywood First Look.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.

