In the third installment of the Ant-Man Franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm, encountering strange creatures, obstacles and more.

“This film was entertaining and the cast lineup was amazing. If I had to line up this film against the other Marvel films, this would not be my favorite. The film is 2 hours long, so I do recommend getting whatever you need before the film starts, including those bathroom breaks,” says Kiyra Lynn, Host of Hollywood First Look.

The Ant-man and The Wasp Quantumania is now playing in theaters.

