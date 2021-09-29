Spirits of Aloha Professional Bartending Service Prepares For In Person Events Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic

Honolulu (KHON2) – Spirits of Aloha Professional Bartending Service is providing cocktails to events around Hawaii with preset and customizable menu items.

Mobile bartending service, Spirits of Aloha Professional Bartending Service prides themselves on their professional and one of a kind customer service to those looking to hire bartenders for their next event.

“Living in Hawaii inspired me to make a mobile bartending service. I didn’t want to have a business that is stationed in one place, but able to enjoy any part of our beautiful Hawaiian Islands. Whether a custom bar set up is desired, or a custom beverage menu is needed, Spirits of Aloha brings all the bar essentials necessary for your event,” says Felicia Alvez, Owner of Spirits of Aloha Professional Bartending Service.

Whether it be birthday, company or holiday parties, Alvez says wedding’s have to be her favorite events to bartend at.

Alvez says, “Wedding’s are hands down my favorite because they are incredibly fun and entertaining. There’s a lot of laughs and conversations with the guests that come up to the bar.”

Those looking to book Spirits of Aloha Professional Bartending Service can do via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.spiritsofalohabartending.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@Spiritsofalohabartending