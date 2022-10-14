Honolulu (KHON2) – Local teen mental health center, Spill The Tea Cafe is providing high school students a safe location to seek therapy with Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison.

Located in Ward, Spill The Tea cafe has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ teens to dealing with personal issues that need mental health assistance.

“Our goal is to support the health and well-being of Hawaii’s teens. These young adolescent years are tough on someone, so we just wanted to provide guidance through professional therapy,” says Haylin Dennison, LCSW.

To schedule an appointment with Dennison or other therapists at their mental health center, log onto their Spill The Tea’s official website.

Spill The Tea:

www.spillthecafe.org

@Spill_theteacafe (Social Media Handle)

Address: 1034 Queen St 2nd FloorHonolulu HI 96814