Speed Date an Interior Designer & See Top Trends at ASID Hawaii presents Design Impacts Lives

Honolulu (KHON2) – Catch all the top trends in local design at the special event, ASID Hawaii presents Design Impacts Lives, coming up on Sept. 7th.

Tiare Noelani Pinto, President of ASID Hawaii appeared on Living808 to talk about what guests will experience.

Back by popular demand is “Speed Date a Designer,” where attendees may spend $20 and receive a private, one-on-one 20-minute consultation (consultation is $200/hour retail value) with an interior designer.

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Hawaii Chapter hosts the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Na Lama Kukui in Honolulu.

It’s a free, hands-on community event showcasing the value of designers and the design process and allows guests to “speed date” with a designer.

Three trends include lighting, larger shower panels for bathrooms, and outdoor living.

You can expect a diverse sample sale that will benefit Habitat for Humanity, the Designer Dream Puff dessert from Tiny Pyramid Restaurant, and engaging discussions about the latest trends in home and commercial design.

Website: www.hi.asid.org