Honolulu (KHON2) – Spectrum is partnering up with a non-profit organization to support Hawaii’s communities.

The Spectrum Community Center Assist (SCCA) program is about providing opportunities and resources for organizations like Alu Like, in whom Specturm believes is a trusted local partner in the community.

“We pride ourselves on being a connectivity company in the communities we serve. The SCCA partnership with Alu Like included a $50,000 donation, 50 laptops and complimentary 1 Gig broadband service for the life of the program,” says Greg Fujimoto, Senior Vice President, Field Operations Hawaii, Spectrum.

To learn more about the Spectrum Community Center Assist Program, guests can log onto the official website of Spectrum.