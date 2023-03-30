Shriners Children’s Hospital in Hawaii has been providing specialized care to children suffering from bone, joint, and muscle conditions for over a century. The hospital was founded to care for underserved children suffering from polio, but over the years, it has expanded its services to include a range of conditions such as limb deficiencies, cerebral palsy, and brittle bone disease. The hospital’s Pediatric Orthotic & Prosthetic Services department is responsible for providing children with custom-made orthotics and prosthetics that enable them to lead a better quality of life.

The devices are all made in-house at the hospital’s facility, ensuring that each device is tailored to the individual needs of the patient. Children are involved in the process of designing and fitting the devices, ensuring that they are comfortable and accommodating for their active lifestyles. The hospital’s approach to care is holistic, providing wrap-around care that encompasses physical therapy, social work, mental health, and recreational therapy to ensure that the child’s overall well-being is taken care of.

One of the children who has benefited from the hospital’s services is Natalia, who was born with a leg discrepancy. The hospital’s team created a prosthetic leg for her that enables her to enjoy her favorite activity of stand-up paddleboarding. The hospital’s approach to care is unique in that it focuses on caring for the whole child, not just their physical condition. The hospital’s occupational therapists work with children to help them manage basic tasks like brushing their teeth and bathing, ensuring that they can lead as independent a life as possible.

Shriners Children’s Hospital in Hawaii is a testament to the advances in medical technology that have led to advanced orthotics and prosthetics, giving children with bone, joint, and muscle conditions a better quality of life. The hospital’s commitment to providing wrap-around care that encompasses physical, social, and mental well-being ensures that children can thrive despite their condition. For anyone looking for more information on orthotics, prosthetics, or general care at Shriners Children’s Hawaii, they can visit the hospital’s website at Shrinerschildrens.org/hawaii.