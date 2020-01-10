Special Performance by Amy Hanaialii

Maui resident Amy Hanaialii is one of Hawaii’s most celebrated artists. She’ll be appearing tomorrow night at the Blaisdell in concert with the Honolulu Symphony. A special night featuring songs from her newest album specially arranged to be played with the symphony.

“This is my first experience as a producer…I believed in my eras and the genealogy…I’ve also changed as a woman, being a mom now, and that has contributed to my experiences as a writer and singer and producer.”

Hawai’i’s top-selling female vocalist brings the aloha and island spirit to the Blaisdell Concert Hall through her music on Friday, January 10th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for her one-night-only performance can be purchased at http://hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org/