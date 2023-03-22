Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is offering an exclusive sale from Friday March 24th until April 2nd on select fine jewelry and home décor products.

From an array of different fine jewelry and home collections, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana will have local pop-up vendors during the opening weekend of its sale.

“We love supporting local vendors at Bloomingdale’s in addition to the sales we have going on,” says Jeremy Divinagarcia, Fine Jewelry Specialist at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Bloomingdale’s select fine jewelry and home décor event is happening from March 14th until April 2nd. Customers will receive 25% off or 20 % off select fine jewelry and home products. Those looking to shop select cosmetic beauty treats will receive $20 off every $150 spent.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814