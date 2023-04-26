The annual Waikiki SPAM JAM® festival is returning to a big block party this year, after a three-year hiatus. The festival, a local tradition in Hawaii, is rated as one of the top annual food festivals in the state. Over 15 restaurants will be participating and creating their own SPAM-inspired dishes, and one of those is StripSteak Waikiki. We spoke to Garrick Mendoza, executive chef of StripSteak, and Barbara Campbell, the president and co-founder of the Waikiki SPAM JAM, to learn all about this year’s event.

StripSteak will be featuring delicious SPAM corndogs this year! It’s an elevated dish, as these SPAM corndogs are served with siracha aioli, unagi sauce and furikake. Yum!

Mendoza shared, “This is our play on something very relatable to everyone. We’ve had the option of replacing the hot dog with SPAM, and we have a little bit of a different format of how the corndog would look.”

In addition to being a fun event, the festival also helps great causes. The Hawaii Food Bank is the beneficiary of funds raised by the Waikiki SPAM JAM®, and the festival provides funding to the Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii each year.

This event is happening Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Kalakaua Avenue.

Living808 will feature a new SPAM JAM restaurant each day this week, but for more information, visit spamjamhawaii.com.