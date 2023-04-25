SPAM is the iconic canned meat product that has been a beloved staple in Hawaii for decades. Its popularity and cultural significance are celebrated every year at the Waikiki SPAM JAM® festival, which is back in full force this year! This year’s festival is heading back to Kalakaua Avenue, with exciting dishes from participating restaurants, live entertainment, and opportunities to give back to the community.

One of the eighteen participating restaurants is Buho Cantina y Cocina, which will be serving up SPAM tacos and SPAM taquitos! Their other offerings that evening include items such as street corn, churros, coffee horchata, and classic horchata to satisfy every craving. Kelly went to the restaurant and spoke with Tiara Martinez from Buho, and Barbara Campbell, the president and co-founder of the Waikiki Spam Jam, to learn all about this year’s event.

When it comes to entertainment, Waikiki SPAM JAM® has something for everyone. There will be three stages of live performances, including local musicians and hula performances, providing a vibrant atmosphere for festival-goers to enjoy. In addition to the lively entertainment, there will be booths featuring participating Waikiki restaurants serving up their creative and delicious SPAM dishes. Festival-goers can indulge in a variety of SPAM-infused creations while taking in the sights and sounds of the festival.

Waikiki SPAM JAM® is not just about the food and entertainment – it’s also about giving back to the community. The festival serves as a fundraiser for three beneficiaries: the Hawaii Foodbank, Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, and the Waikiki Community Center. Donations can be made at the Hawaii Foodbank tent, providing an opportunity for festival-goers to contribute to these worthy causes while enjoying the festivities.

As an added bonus, Alaska Airlines is giving away a round-trip ticket for two at SPAM JAM, adding to the excitement and fun of the festival. This year’s festival is particularly special as it marks the return of Waikiki SPAM JAM® to Kalakaua Avenue after a three-year hiatus. The festival is free and open to the public. The event is being held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Kalakaua Avenue.

Living808 will feature a new SPAM JAM restaurant each day this week, and for more information, visit spamjamhawaii.com.