Southwest Airlines Offers Non-Stop Travel From Hawaii to Las Vegas

Honolulu (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines is flying Hawaii Residents to the ninth island with one-flight services and their Rapid Rewards Program.

As of March 2019, Southwest Airlines is connecting Hawaii residents to its neighboring islands and Las Vegas, providing non-stop services from multiple Hawaii-based airports.

“We now provide interisland service to Kahului, Kona, Hilo, and Lihue. We also have nonstop service to 8 mainland destinations including San Diego, Long Beach, LAX, Sacramento, and the ninth island of Las Vegas,” says Kelly Knox, Community Outreach Lead at Southwest Airlines.

As more and more Hawaii residents travel for the holidays, Knox says Southwest Airlines is more than happy to connect the community of Hawaii to Las Vegas with more than just non-stop service options.

Knox says, “We have nonstop service to Vegas via Maui, Kona, and Kauai. Two checked bags fly free which means while you’re there, you can stock up at Trader Joes or anywhere else you like to shop without having to pay for bags. That’s for all customers, not just those with status or a credit card.”

Those looking to take advantage of Southwest Airlines non-stop services are also welcome to join Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards Program, a program Knox feels offers great benefits.

“Our program allows you to earn points quickly so you can start redeeming quickly. Points are earned based on how much you spend. And you can also earn points through our partners, like the Chase Visa credit card. Our credit card sign up bonuses can be as many as 100K points. One way is about 9000 points. Interisland flights are as low as 2200 points one way. You can go a lot of places for 100K points. And there’s no black out dates. If there’s a seat on the flight, you can use your Rapid Rewards points to book. You earned the points, you’ve earned the right to use them on the days you want to travel,” says Knox.

Not only are those points used personally, passengers can also use those points towards business trips. To find more information about Southwest Ailrines’ non-stop travels and their rewards program, passengers are encouraged to visit their official website.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES:

www.southwest.com

@SouthWestAir (Social Media Handles)