Southwest Airlines and KHON2 Present Lokaimaika’i Kindness With Aloha

Honolulu (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines and KHON2 is bringing the joy to families this Holiday season, with a new primetime special called “Lokomaika’i, – Kindness With Aloha.”

As of March 2019, Southwest Airlines is connecting Hawaii residents to its neighboring islands and Las Vegas, providing non-stop services from multiple Hawaii-based airports.

Premiering on December 8th, viewers can tune into KHON2’s, “Lokomaika’i – Kindness With Aloha” program, a primetime special presented by Southwest Airlines.

“The special is a culmination of the amazing individuals that were nominated for their acts of kindness within our community. In this program, I will interview and profile the top six winners of the contest by the same name and will also include mentions of the additional nine winners that were featured on Living808 this past November,” says Pamela Young, Producer of Lokomaika’i – Kindness With Aloha.

In October of 2021, KHON2 put a call out to viewers to nominate special and deserving individuals that have done acts of kindness in the community.

Young says, “Big or small, we wanted to hear it all. What we received back and the stories that we heard were nothing short of incredible. Normally when we do these local shows, we know who we will be interviewing and sort of know the stories that we will be telling. This time, we had no idea about who we will be featuring, nor their stories. We received many nominations and were moved by the genuine acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity—across all islands, the stories were so diverse.”

The call to action, came from a pivotal time in Hawaii’s history, two years of quarantine. According to Young, the mission of Southwest Airlines’ and KHON2’s giveaway and special was to celebrate those helping others in a time of need.

“We’ve just come out of a period of isolation, and even depression. A lot of people needed kindness and a lot of people gave kindness. We wanted to call attention to how sharing kindness really uplifts a community,” says Young.

Lokomaika’i – Kindness With Aloha premieres on Wednesday, December 8th at 9:30pm on KHONs. It will have four additional re-telecasts on KHON2 and KHII during the month of leading up to the last airing on Christmas Evening.

“Lokomaika’i – Kindness With Aloha” Air Dates and Times:

Wednesday, December 8th – 9:30PM on KHON2

Sunday, December 12th – 8:00PM on KHII

Wednesday, December 15th – 6:30PM on KHII

Saturday, December 18th – 7:00PM on KHON2

Saturday, December 25th – 8:00PM on KHON2

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES:

www.southwest.com

@SouthWestAir (Social Media Handles)