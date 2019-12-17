Sony Open helps Friends of Hawaii Charities

A nonprofit social enterprise has developed an 8-week paid internship program that provides job training and pathways to employment to those with ‘barriers to employment’ – those formerly incarcerated, homeless, or recovering from drug abuse. Through catering and baking at Baker’s Heart food service operations, interns learn the skills they need to thrive. These enterprises help to sustain the Friends of Hawaii Charities and the program.

To find out more about the internship program or how you can help, visit www.touchahearthawaii.org.