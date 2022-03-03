Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Real Estate company Soldier to Soldier Realty offers advice to homeowners when it comes to commission.

According to Celester Thomas, Owner of Soldier to Soldier Realty, Thomas and his team provides full-service real estate services and builds relationships based on mutual understanding, respect, and trust, especially when it comes to commissions of the realtors and its buyers.

“When it comes to commission, most companies charge 5-6%, something we don’t do at Soldier to Soldier,” says Celester Thomas, Owner of Soldier to Soldier Realty.

Thomas feels that when it comes to equal split of commissions it should be between both the broker and agent.

Thomas says, “Each agent has a different agreement with their broker. When it comes to real estate commission, those are negotiable as well.”

To learn more about Soldier to Soldier Realty and to receive advice from Thomas and his team, homeowners are encouraged to visit their official website.

Soldier to Soldier Realty:

Web: www.soldiertosoldierhawaii.com

Business: (808) 312-7884

Email Us: celester.thomas@gmail.com