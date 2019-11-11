Soldier to Soldier Hawaii Realty on Incentives to Buy Homes Now

Honolulu (KHON2) – Soldier to Soldier Hawaii Realty, LLC is offering interested buyers incentives to purchase a home to take advantage of the current inventory and low interest rates.

Principal Broker/Owner Celester Thomas and Vice President Sherrie Xiao gave Living808 some real estate and financing tips.

Thomas says it’s a buyer’s market, “no longer multiple offers and sellers are offering incentives to buyers.”

Soldier to Soldier offers 1% back at closing or towards closing cost, as well as a flat rate to sell homes.

Soldier to Soldier and High-five lending teamed up.

Thomas explains, “Just felt the market needed a lender and real estate company that understands that it’s expensive to stay in Hawaii and we’re here to offer the best rates on the island.”

Xiao adds that current interest rates are very low right now which gives buyers more buying power.

She says it’s beneficial to refinance now, calling it a “great opportunity to lower your payments or take out some equity to either add on to your current house or pay off some other bills.”

Website: www.soldiertosoldierhawaii.com