Soccer Shots kicks off its summer season for youth

Soccer Shots offers fun and engaging soccer classes for all children, ages 2-8.

Whether they have played soccer before or not, Soccer Shots is the perfect program for developing skills, playing games and having fun.

Classes take place at various park programs throughout the island of Oahu including Ewa Beach, Honolulu and Kailua.

They also hold classes at over 50 preschools and child care centers where their coaches come in on a set day and teach classes.

The foundation of Soccer Shots is their relentless commitment to providing best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum.

Your child will learn from a curriculum that is built for his or her age group.

A typical class will teach your child a different skill, a character word such as respect, soccer related games, and ends with each child scoring a goal.

Soccer Shots takes pride in having the best coaches in the business. Every Soccer Shots coach must complete a comprehensive training program to receive certification.

They are trained in the use of developmentally appropriate techniques and are routinely evaluated and undergo ongoing training.

Most importantly, their coach selection process evaluates not only the ability to coach soccer, but also the ability to engage and inspire children.

Coach Brittany Headey shares what she loves most about her job.

“I like working with young children, teaching them the basic skills and ideas that will enable them to be team players and be able to pursue soccer or any other sport for that matter when they get older,” explained Headey. “Our ultimate goal is to leave a positive lasting impact on our community!” The upcoming 8-week Summer Session is starting in July. For more information on the programs they offer visit http://soccershots.org/oahu