Living808’s Mikey Monis traveled over to Hawaiʻi Island for a special behind the scenes look at the reimagined Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort. This beloved iconic property, officially reopened to guests on July 1st. Mikey gives viewers an in-depth tour of the new resort, and Living808 was one the first to see the finished resort at an immersive event co-hosted by developer Kennedy Wilson and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Both partners have come together to bring a resort experience to life that is deeply rooted in local culture, focused on sustainable hospitality, and curated to help guests feel a true connection to their surroundings.

Spanning 81 acres of stunning geologic landscape, the reimagined resort will draw inspiration from the history of the site, local culture, and natural surroundings to deliver a distinctively Hawaiian experience. The project brought together some of the greatest minds in design, architecture, landscaping, and more. Spearheaded by Hawai’i-raised architect, Greg Warner of Walker Warner Architects, and designed by San Francisco-based interior design firm, NICOLEHOLLIS, Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort will be comprised of 150 guest hale (a traditional Hawaiian structure, much like a refined beach bungalow); five restaurants and bars, including the original resort’s beloved Shipwreck Bar and Talk Story Bar; a full-service Asaya Spa, Rosewood’s integrative wellness concept, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center; and an array of event spaces and outdoor activities. A commitment to sustainability will be evident throughout the entire property (the resort will be powered 100% by solar energy), and an on-site cultural center will provide visitors and locals with perspective into their surroundings’ deep natural and cultural significance.

