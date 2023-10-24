Honolulu (KHON2) – When it comes to a delectable and flavorful turkey, smoking is a technique that’s gaining popularity. We had the pleasure of sitting down with a seasoned turkey-smoking expert, Scott Shibuya of Guava Smoked, to learn more about the art of crafting these mouthwatering masterpieces.

“The journey to creating a delicious smoked turkey begins with a two-day brine, ensuring that the bird is infused with flavors. Afterward, it’s time to step into the smoker, where the turkey is carefully smoked for four hours. However, it’s important to note that these smoked turkeys are only halfway cooked during this process.”

To complete the cooking process, the customer is provided with detailed instructions and a turkey cooking bag. Cooking the smoked turkey at home is a breeze and typically takes about 2 hours at 350°F in your oven.

One of the most common concerns when it comes to preparing turkey is the number of guests it can serve. These smoked turkeys are purchased as 12-14lb. hens, and after smoking, they weigh approximately 10-12lbs., which is enough to satisfy the appetites of 10-12 people.

When asked about what sets their smoked turkeys apart from others, Scott’s response was clear and confident.

“The turkeys are renowned for being incredibly tender and juicy, with a subtle yet tantalizing hint of smokiness. Even the white meat, often challenging to keep succulent, remains a flavorful delight.”

This isn’t just a recent venture for Scott at Guava Smoked as in the turkey-smoking business, in this case, they have been honing their craft for almost a decade. With eight or nine years of experience under their belt, they have mastered the art of creating the perfect smoked turkey that leaves their customers craving more.

To order yours today or for more information, visit guavasmoked.com. Also visit them on social sites @guavasmoked