Hawaii Family Dental is hiring part-time and full-time positions across all islands, from front desk, Dental Assistants, to Hygienists.

With 300 employees and 12 offices, it’s a large practice with room for advancement and flexible shifts.

Several of the Regional Operations Managers started their careers there as Dental Assistants over 20 years ago.

Hawaii Family Dental supports and develops the team along the way with three full-time trainers (front desk, dental assistant, hygienist.)

We asked the staff what they like about working there and they say, “If you want to improve the health and well-being of people in Hawaii, we care for more patients than any other dental practice. And it comes at a critical time – 50% of adults have gum disease, in turn making it twice as likely for these adults to have heart disease and four times more likely to have a brain stroke. And more recently, studies have found gum disease is also linked to Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

Hawaii Family Dental is expanding to meet patients’ needs – extending weekday and weekend hours and building new office.

A new office opened in Kahului last year and another new office is set to open in Kapolei at the beginning of 2020.

Website: hawaiifamilydentalcareers.com