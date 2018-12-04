Don’t let your dental insurance go to waste

When was the last time you visited your dentist?

The fact is 50% of people with dental insurance haven’t seen the dentist in the last 12 months.

So why is it important to schedule your appointment before the year is up?

According to John Bower, president of operations at Hawaii Family Dental, dental insurance benefits with HMSA, HDS and other Hawaii insurers cover up to about $1,500 per year and it doesn’t roll over.

In other words, if you don’t use it you’ll lose it.

So, schedule your appointment before the year is up.

To learn more about Hawaii Family Dental, visit https://hawaiifamilydental.com.