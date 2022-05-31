It’s Makeover Mondays with The Ferguson Clinic!

Summer has arrived, and many of us are hoping to get beach body ready! The Ferguson Clinic is a one-stop-shop for all your plastic surgery needs. They have a state-of-the-art cosmetic surgery clinic with all the latest technology and amenities. Today’s visit was a slimming and firming the waist area, Dr. Ferguson told us about the non-invasive and surgical procedures that can help to firm your waist.

For more information visit thefergusonclinic.com or call (808) 521-1999