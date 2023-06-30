In order to enhance convenience and connectivity for commuters, Skyline, the city’s newest public transportation system, will be integrated with TheBus, allowing riders to travel effortlessly between the two modes of transportation. The introduction of HOLO cards will be key to this integration, ensuring a smooth transition for passengers. Jon Nouci, Deputy Director with DTS, joined us to share all of the details.

With Skyline’s connectivity to TheBus, riders can utilize their HOLO cards to board both systems, eliminating the hassle of purchasing separate tickets or passes. The cost of a single ride on Skyline will be equivalent to that of a ride on TheBus, with pricing varying based on age categories such as Adult, Youth, and Senior. What’s more, fare capping will be implemented on Skyline, preventing riders from spending more than the cost of a day pass.

Starting July 1, TheBus service and routes will be updated to include access to the first nine Skyline stations. This expansion aims to provide commuters with increased accessibility and flexibility when planning their journeys.

Obtaining a HOLO card is a simple process. They are available for purchase at select retail outlets or through Ticket Vending Machines located at each station. By visiting www.holocard.net, potential cardholders can find a list of participating retailers and vending machine locations.

Once in possession of a loaded HOLO card, riding Skyline becomes a breeze. Passengers need only tap their cards at the designated card reader, wait for the fare gates to open, and proceed to their destination. One of the key advantages of owning a HOLO card is the ability to maximize its utility. Not only can it be used on Skyline, but it also serves as a ticket for TheBus. The card automatically keeps track of transfers, passes, and fare capping between the two systems.

Cardholders can conveniently manage their HOLO cards online, including loading and reloading funds, at www.holocard.net.

To learn more, visit honolulu.gov/transportation