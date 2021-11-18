Skybox Taphouse Has Gameday Specials and More

Shop downstairs and eat and have fun at one of the newest additions to the International Marketplace, the Skybox Taphouse.

Located on the third floor with a fabulous ocean view, the corner restaurant has some amazing specials. Happy Hour Monday thru Friday from 2pm to 5pm and Game Day Specials for all Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football and UH games. They serve craft artisan brick oven pizza along with some delicious Italian inspired entrees including spicy meatballs and carbonara. Along with great food, are the gameday specials. This includes NFL Sunday Ticket and the MLB and NBA Package. Skybox Taphouse offers a breakfast menu on Saturday and Sunday mornings for the early bird games.

And partnership with Molson Coors makes this a well rounded venue for fun. The Miller family of beers is also on tap and they are offering $20 Miller Lite buckets during happy hour and during the football games. They also offer $5 Coors Lite drafts during happy hour

and the games.

You can make reservations at www.skyboxtaphouse.com or call (808) 378-8542.