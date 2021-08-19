Skin Lab Hi Offers Skin Services to Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Founded in 2020, Skin Lab Hi at Pearlridge Center offers a variety of services catered to individual skin needs.

With 5 skin and beauty amenities offered to customers, Skin Lab Hi is receiving a lot of attention for their popular services, one of which is being positively talked about by many.

“We offer viora body contouring and skin tightening, which is a medical grade machine that uses Radio frequency and lymphatic drainage using suction. The goal is to dehydrate your fat cells back into a healthy size, causing faster metabolisms and with the heat of the radio frequency it also tightens skin at the same time,” says Anna Uyeda of Skin Lab Hi.

In addition to their body contouring service, Skin lab Hi offers cosmetic procedures, which include a permanent makeup service.

Uyeda says, “We offer permanent makeup. Powdered Brows, lip blush tattoo and eyeliner tattoo. We also have Jazz Yee that offers Areola reconstructive 3D tattoos for people that have suffered from nipple loss.”

Those looking to relax and rejuvenate their skin, can take advantage of Skin Lab Hi’s facial services, which include micro-needling, chemical peels and oxygen facials.

“All of our clients have been coming back with great reviews and improvement in their skin, after taking advantage of our skin amenities. The goal is to have our clients leave her feeling their best,” says Vanessa Foester of Skin Lab Hi.

When it comes to taking care of one’s health, Skin Lab Hi is offering affordable fares, as they feel everyone should have access to great health.

Foester says, “Our Motto is that beauty is healthy and it should be a necessity; with that we have made our prices fair and affordable. Anyone is welcome to come in or check us out online if they have any questions.”

Skin Lab Hi is located on the second level in the Mauka area of Pearlridge Center.

WEBSITE:

www.SkinLabHi.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @SkinLabHi

PHONE:

808-376-8414