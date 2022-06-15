It is a first-of-its-kind patented skincare system for youthful, healthy-looking skin in each city around the world. Scientifically formulated to maximize hydration and anti-aging results anywhere in Hawaii, customized for distinct seasons. Ulli Haslacher, Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Skincare, joined us to talk all about it.

During the fall, Hawaii falls within the “Tropical” category of Pour Moi’s Climate-Smart® skincare. It’s characterized by warm to hot temperatures and high humidity. There are many climate-smart products, perfect for our island climate, that you can find from Pour Moi online.

Pour Moi is offering a great deal on their Summer Smart Essentials: Hawaii! You can get the 3-Step Rotating System + Tropical Moisture Burst Mask for the special price of $99 + FREE SHIPPING when you use the code: SUMMER. The original retail value is $214.

Website: www.pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii