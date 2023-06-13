Today, we dove into the world of SIP Systems and the game-changing benefits they bring to the construction industry. As an Oahu-based wholesaler and service provider for Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), SIP Systems works with communities throughout Hawaiʻi and even beyond the island chain. With over 30 years of global track record, their SIP technology has proven its excellence in extreme environments, including earthquake-prone areas like California, Asia, and even Alaska. We spoke with Brian Enomoto, Partner and Co-founder of SIP Systems Hawaiʻi, who shared about the company.

When asked about the advantages of building with SIP System technology, Enomoto shared, “Our core customer is the builder or general contractor. They have found that not only is building with SIP construction faster, cheaper, and easier, but the end product is superior to stick framing in strength, insulation, and all-around performance. Imagine buildings with large soaring roof lines, open vaulted ceilings, and no truss system. When buildings are constructed with SIP roofs, the roof structure alone is strong enough that it doesn’t need an engineered truss system. Without the need for trusses, Architects and Designers have the opportunity to use their design creativity like never before.”

Beyond structural advantages, Enomoto emphasized the environmental benefits of choosing SIPs. These products significantly reduce energy bills and construction waste on job sites. Additionally, SIPs utilize materials made from rapidly renewable resources, contribute to better indoor air quality and temperature control, and may even qualify for tax credits and environmental certifications for builders and homeowners alike.

