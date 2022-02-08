Singer and Songwriter Taylor Dayne Prepares for Upcoming Concert in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The “Ladies of The ‘80s Concert return to Hawaii in March.

Hawaii residents can party along to songs of the 80s as singer and songwriter, Taylor Dayne returns to Hawaii with other musicians.

“Myself, Karyn White and Sheens Easton will come together to this March to invite Hawaii fans to sing and dance along to some of our hits. We get along so well when we are together, and we are inviting our fans to join us,” says Taylor Dayne, Singer and Songwriter.

Even though, Dayne will be on stage for Hawaii residents, Dayne has been busy entertaining her fans on other platforms.

Dayne says, “I just finished wrapping ‘The Masked Singer,’ it was a fun experience and it was so great to be performing on stage and on television again.”

“Ladies of the 80s” is set for March 26 at Aloha Tower Marketplace. Fans can purchase the tickets online via the official event brite website

Ladies of The 80s:

www.ladiesofthe80s.eventbrite.com