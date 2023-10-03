Honolulu (KHON2) – Sinaloa is encouraging Hawaii residents to celebrate “National Taco Day” by providing tortillas, chips and more.

Since 1995, Sinaloa has been providing Hawaii residents with high-quality tortilla, making it Hawaii’s number Hawaii’s top Tortilla and Tortilla chip manufacturer.

“We use fresh ingredients in every recipe, we also produce custom recipes for commercial clients, and we are looking forward to introducing a new line of products in the near future,” says Xicotencatl Macias, Operations Manager at Sinaloa Tortillas.

From tortillas, tortilla chips, drinks and more, Sinaloa offers a variety of products for Hawaii residents. Sinaloa products can be purchased online and in select stores.

Sinaloa Hawaiian Tortillas:

www.sinaloahawaii.com